Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $29.24 million and $26,113.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $43.40 or 0.00070478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 673,671 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

