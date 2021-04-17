Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 132.2% in March

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the March 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI opened at $0.32 on Friday. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

