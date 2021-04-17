MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 8,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

