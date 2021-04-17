Mizuho Increases The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $12.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $8.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

