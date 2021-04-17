Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,955.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,955 ($25.54) and last traded at GBX 1,940.50 ($25.35), with a volume of 420066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,872.50 ($24.46).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

The company has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,848.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,749.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,496.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

