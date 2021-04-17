Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

