Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

