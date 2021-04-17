Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $348.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Moody’s stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average is $283.00. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $227.75 and a 12 month high of $319.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

