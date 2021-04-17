Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aker Carbon Capture AS stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

