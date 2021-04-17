Morgan Stanley Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $103.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.