Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $421.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $375.07 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

