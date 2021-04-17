Morgan Stanley Buys 163,787 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of SPX worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

