Morgan Stanley Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

