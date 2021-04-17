Morgan Stanley Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $37.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.