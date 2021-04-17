Morgan Stanley Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $21.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

