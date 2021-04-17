Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Stephen I. Sadove Sells 5,000 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MOV opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $727.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Movado Group by 217.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

