Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mplx stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 270.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

