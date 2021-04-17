Murray Bye Sells 40,717 Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 40,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$23,799.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,215.70.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$193.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.84.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

