N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

