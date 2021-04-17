Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.90. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 181,601 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.