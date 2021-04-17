National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

