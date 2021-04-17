National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the March 15th total of 1,292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.1 days.

NTIOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

