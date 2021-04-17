National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRU. CIBC dropped their price target on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$58.87 on Wednesday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6693761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.