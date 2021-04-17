Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

NYSE:NNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,627. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

