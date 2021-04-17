Nerva Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Nerva has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,706.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerva has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00294737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004329 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

