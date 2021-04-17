NEUROPACE, INC. (NPCE) Plans to Raise $85 Million in April 21st IPO

NEUROPACE, INC. (NPCE) expects to raise $85 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, NEUROPACE, INC. generated $41.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $24.3 million. The company has a market cap of $355.8 million.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo and SVB Leerink were co-managers.

NEUROPACE, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Our novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. By continuously monitoring the brain’s electrical activity, recognizing patient-specific abnormal electrical patterns, and responding in real time with imperceptible electrical pulses to prevent seizures, our RNS System is programmed by clinicians to deliver the precise amount of therapy when and where it is needed and provides exceptional clinical outcomes with approximately three minutes of stimulation on average per day. Our RNS System is also the only commercially available device that records continuous brain activity data and allows clinicians to monitor patients not only in person, but also remotely, providing them the data they need to make more informed treatment decisions, thus optimizing patient care. We believe the therapeutic advantages of our RNS System, combined with the insights obtained from our extensive brain data set, offer a significant leap forward in epilepsy treatment. As of Dec. 31, 2020, over 3,000 patients have received our RNS System. We believe our compelling body of long-term clinical data, demonstrating continuous improvement in outcomes over time, will support the continued adoption of our RNS System among the approximately 575,000 adults in the United States with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. Over time, we plan to seek indication expansion more broadly for use across the entire approximately 1.2 million drug-resistant epilepsy patients in the United States and may additionally seek to expand our operations to reach the approximately 16.5 million drug-resistant epilepsy patients globally. “.

NEUROPACE, INC. was founded in 1997 and has 152 employees. The company is located at 455 N. Bernardo Avenue Mountain View, CA 94043 and can be reached via phone at (650) 237-2700.

Receive News & Ratings for NEUROPACE INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEUROPACE INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.