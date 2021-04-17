New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $9,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Jonestrading cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NRZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.