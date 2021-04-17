New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 411,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 293,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.