Newscrypto Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $127.41 million and $5.38 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00068125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.62 or 0.00717068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,481.13 or 0.99378954 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00023192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.00830146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,773 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,025 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.