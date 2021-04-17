NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $25.08. NexImmune shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXI. Raymond James began coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.