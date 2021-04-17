Noir Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Noir has a market capitalization of $801,814.69 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00345156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.60 or 0.03831836 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,454,851 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

