Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) to Hold

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

