Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,182,131 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,182,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.