Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 781,568 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,333,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

