Norges Bank Buys Shares of 450,819 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,943,000. Norges Bank owned 1.39% of Balchem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

