Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,722,434 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,722,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,523,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

VST stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

