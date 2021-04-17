Norges Bank Takes $51.18 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,022,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 763,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,229,000 after buying an additional 260,082 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.65 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,200 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

