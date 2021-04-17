Norges Bank Takes $53.02 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,562,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,017,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

