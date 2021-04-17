Norges Bank Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,908,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

