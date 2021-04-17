Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

NAK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.17. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

