Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NN were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NN by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.92 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $338.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

