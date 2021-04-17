Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Co-Diagnostics worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.87 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

