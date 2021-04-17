Northern Trust Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Gold Resource worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.71 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

