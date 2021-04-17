Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,159 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of REV Group worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $19.57 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

