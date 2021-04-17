Northern Trust Corp Sells 956 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Investors Title by 270.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

