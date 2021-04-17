NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $9.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.