NuVasive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,408% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

