Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUVB. Cowen started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

