Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Fluidigm worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

