Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,965 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SJW Group worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.82 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

